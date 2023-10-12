31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Moonis Elahi summoned in money laundering case

Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Thursday summoned former federal minister Moonis Elahi – son of PTI President Parvez Elahi – in money laundering case on October 23, ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects across Punjab. On July 22, the Lahore district court declared Moonis Elahi an absconder over his continued absence in the money laundering case.

Elahi’s counsel submitted his attorney in the court of the special central judge in Lahore. The court ordered Moonis Elahi’s counsel to present his client before the court on October 23 as it is mandatory to present the accused in criminal cases.

The former federal minister left Pakistan last year after the registration of multiple cases against him.

Earlier to this, a special central court in Lahore issued arrest warrant for the PTI leader in the case.

The former minister’s arrest warrants on a petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) due to his non-appearance before the court.

Speaking during the hearing, FIA prosecutor said that the former federal minister did not attend the court hearings deliberately. “FIA sent court orders on his addresses in Lahore, Gujrat, Spain and England,” the prosecutor had said in the previous hearing.

