LHC issues notice to govt over slow internet speed in Pakistan

The Lahore High Court has served notices to the federal government and other concerned authorities in a case related to improving internet speed throughout Pakistan.

Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal presided over the session concerning a miscellaneous petition submitted by the Judicial Activism Panel.

The petitioner highlighted that, according to data from the World Population Review, Pakistan is ranked 198th in the world in terms of internet speed. The petition requested the court to mandate enhancements to internet speed on a national scale.

Furthermore, the petitioner urged the court to remove restrictions on the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The court has sought a response from the authorities concerned.

Earlier, a report by World Population Review revealed that Pakistan is ranked 198th globally in internet speed rankings.

Report also said that Pakistan ranks below Palestine, Bhutan, Ghana, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, and Libya in internet speed.

The average mobile internet download speed in Pakistan is 19.59 Mbps, while broadband internet averages 15.52 Mbps.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads globally in both mobile and broadband internet speed, followed by Singapore in mobile internet and Qatar in broadband speed.

Hong Kong and Chile rank third and fourth in mobile internet speed, respectively.

The report anticipates improvements in internet speed with advancements in technology.

Users in various regions of Pakistan are experiencing intermittent internet outages and reduced speeds, which hinder their ability to browse, download, and share media effectively.