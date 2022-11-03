LHC issues notice to NAB on Moonis Elahi’s plea

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other respondents in a money laundering case against the former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench of LHC headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi heard the case against NAB notice to Moonis Elahi in a money laundering case.

The court issued notices to NAB and other respondents on Elahi’s plea.

The court also barred NAB from harassing the PML-Q stalwart and his family. The LHC has asked the graft-buster body why notices were issued to the company’s secretary, shareholder and petitioner’s family when the inquiry was already over?

The petition stated that NAB had already cleared the 20-year-old money laundering case in the company. Now according to new NAB law, it cannot start an investigation without a court order.

In their response, the deputy prosecutor general of NAB told the court that the matter is not about the company but it’s of the assets beyond income instead. To which the court ordered NAB to submit its response.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court Monday quashed the money laundering case filed against the former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, and others under sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Cor­ruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laun­dering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

Moonis Elahi and two others were accused of money laundering of Rs24 billion.

