LHC justice Shahid Jamil resigns

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Jamil of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday resigned from his post, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Lahore High Court justice Shahid Jamil quit his office citing personal reasons.

Justice Shahid Jamil was the 11th most senior judge of Lahore High Court and he was due to retire in 2028.

It is important to mention here that on January 11, the senior judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ijazul Ahsan also resigned from his post.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan sent his resignation to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi which was accepted later. He was the third most senior judge of Supreme Court and next in line to become the Chief Justice of Pakistan in October 2024.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan earlier opposed the proceedings against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi and did not attend the supreme judicial council meeting.

His resignation came after the senior Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi quit as SC judge.