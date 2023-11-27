LHC moved against developing criminal record of underage drivers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been moved against placing names of underage drivers on the Criminal Record Management System (CRMS), following the crackdown after the killing of six members of a family, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, a petition has been filed in the high court by advocate Rana Sikandar, expressing concerns over police’s FIRs against underage drivers in Lahore.

In his plea, he asserted that despite assurances from the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Punjab the names of the underage drivers are added to the police’s criminal database.

Sikander contends that while the youngsters’ identity cards are yet to be issued, their names are already being recorded in criminal databases, creating an unjust situation.

The lawyer in his application to the LHC, pleaded not to add the identification of the underage drivers to the police’s criminal record and sought the exclusion of the names of the children added in the Criminal Record Management System (CRMS).

Earlier, Lahore police continued a crackdown on underage drivers following the deadly road crash in Lahore’s DHA that claimed the lives of six members of a family.

As per details, the Lahore police have registered 4,682 cases and impounded hundreds of vehicles during a crackdown over the last 13 days on underage drivers.

Special checkpoints have been set up in parts of Lahore, especially in DHA area to nab underage drivers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has said underage drivers pose risks not only to themselves but also to others. He also urged the parents not to allow their underage children to drive vehicles or motorbikes.