LHC moved against keeping underage drivers in police lockup

A plea has been filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC) against keeping underage drivers in police lockups, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was moved by Rana Sikandar Advocate against keeping underage drivers in police lockups. The plea stated that police are keeping juvenile children in lockups over driving licence violations.

Keeping underage kids in lockups is against the law under the Act of 2018, Rana Sikandar said in his plea.

The LHC has been pleaded with to pass orders in this regard.

It is to be noted that Lahore police are continuing a crackdown on juvenile drivers following the deadly road crash in Lahore’s DHA that claimed the lives of six members of a family.

Special checkpoints have been set up in parts of Lahore, especially in DHA area to nab underage drivers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has said underage drivers pose risks not only to themselves but also to others. He also urged the parents not to allow their underage children to drive vehicles or motorbikes.

