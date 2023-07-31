LHC moved against Punjab caretaker govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved against the Punjab caretaker government, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Punjab caretaker government completed its three months on April 22.

As per details, the petition filed by senior lawyer, Aftab Bajwa, in the court stated that the Punjab caretaker setup has ended as per the constitution.

The court was informed that 90 days have passed after the dissolution of the Punjab assembly and the constitution of the caretaker govt and the governor has still not announced the election date.

The status of the Punjab caretaker setup is unconstitutional and illegal and every measure this government takes should be considered as unconstitutional, the petition added.

Hereby, the petition urged the Lahore High Court (LHC) to bar the Punjab caretaker setup from working and orders of immediate removal of interim Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi.