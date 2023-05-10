LHC moved against suspension of internet services

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) to restore internet services and social media platforms, which were disrupted after protests broke out following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi filed the petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking restoration of internet services and social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Federation of Pakistan through secretary ministry of information technology and telecommunication, Pakistan Telecommunication through its chairman, CM Pak Limited through its CEO, Pakistan Telecom Mobile Limited and others were made respondents.

In the petition, the lawyer stated that the court is requested to declare the impugned blockage as arbitrary, illegal, unlawful, and constitutional which is tantamount to depriving the public of their basic right.

He contended that on May 9, the PTI chief was arrested but soon after his arrest, countrywide protest started as a result of which the internet service was blocked.

Salman implored that it is a settled principle of law that information on matters of public importance is the foundational bedrock of representative democracy and the accountability of the chosen representatives.

The superior judiciary of Pakistan has upheld the principle of maximum disclosure by saying that “as a rule, information should be disclosed and only as an exceptional privilege should be claimed on justifiable grounds,” added the petition.

“This right has been conferred on the people of Pakistan under Article 19-A of the Constitution. The same cannot be abridged, curtailed and eliminated through imposition of blanket ban, prohibition orders. Thus, the impugned blockage of the internet service is liable to be set aside,” the petition stated.

The services were suspended as protests erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that internet services across the country will remain suspended for an indefinite period amid protests across the country.

The decision to block mobile broadband services was taken on the directives of the Ministry of Interior, it added.

Social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter blocked had been in Pakistan since yesterday, whereas, internet service was also suspended in different cities after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Sources within the government confirmed that social media services were temporarily blocked to stop the propaganda.