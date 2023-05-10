PTA issues statement on suspension of internet services

ISLAMABAD: Amid protests across the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday said that internet services across the country will remain suspended for an indefinite period, ARY News reported.

The services were suspended as protests erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The decision to block mobile broadband services was taken on the directives of the Ministry of Interior, it added.

Social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter blocked had been in Pakistan since yesterday, whereas, internet service was also suspended in different cities after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Sources within the government confirmed that social media services were temporarily blocked to stop the propaganda.

Protests sparked across the country after Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Imran Khan’s arrest

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

According to the NAB notice, Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran had failed to appear before the court despite being issued several notices to him in the inquiry.