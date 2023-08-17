LHC moved to nullify hike in fuel prices

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday moved to strike down recent hike in fuel prices by the interim government, ARY News reported.

The plea was moved by Judicial Activism Panel chairman Azhar Siddique advocate in the LHC.

The plea stated that fuel prices have been jacked up massively as compared to the rise in the international market. “The recent fuel hike would lead to a further rise in inflation,” the plea stated.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void as there is no mechanism to decide the fuel prices in the country.

The development comes a day after the caretaker government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre amid a rise in global oil rates.

The petrol had increased by Rs17.50 per litre while high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs20 per litre.

Earlier on August 1, the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government had announced a massive Rs19 per litre increase in the price of petrol and diesel.