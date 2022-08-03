LHC moved to remove Opposition Leader Raja Riaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has been approached for the removal of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz citing that PTI is still the leading opposition party in the assembly and he was given the position without the party’s approval, ARY NEWS reported.

The petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique stated that Raja Riaz was appointed opposition leader without the consultation of the PTI which is still the biggest party in the National Assembly as the speaker has not yet approved the resignations of PTI MNAs.

He was made the opposition leader with the collusion of the incumbent government, bypassing the rules and regulations. The appointment is aimed at making changes of their choice in NAB, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petition further asked the court to remove Raja Riaz as the opposition leader.

Dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz was appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers in May this year after 125 PTI MNAs resigned from their the assembly.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

The deputy speaker sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.

Comments