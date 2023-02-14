LHC moved to seek order for president to announce election date

LAHORE: A separate plea has been filed with Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday, seeking an order for President Arif Alvi to announce the election date in Punjab, ARY News reported.

The plea was moved by citizen Munir Ahmed through his lawyer Azhar Siddique advocate. President Arif Alvi, Punjab Governor, Balighur Rehman, Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, Election Commission of Pakistan have been made respondents in the plea.

The plea stated that LHC ordered on February 10 to hold election, but the ECP failed to announce the date for the Punjab election despite the ending of the election process on February 12.

ECP and Punjab governor failed to discharge their ‘constitutional’ duties the applicant said and sought contempt proceedings against them.

The plea also sought an order from the president for elections in Punjab.

It may be noted that a contempt plea was filed with Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday against failure to announce the date of the election in Punjab despite the court’s order.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

