Punjab, KP elections: PTI to hand tickets to loyalists

LAHORE: The Parliamentary Board of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to award tickets to former members, who stood with party’s narrative, in the forthcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a meeting of PTI’s parliamentary board – chaired by former premier and party Chairman Imran Khan – has chalked out a formula for distribution of tickets.

The meeting decided to award tickets only to former members, who are ‘loyal’ and stood with the party’s narrative.

The Board recommended that 80 percent tickets would be awarded to party former members, while 20pc tickets will be given to the new candidates.

Sources told ARY News that the board has also recommended that senior party workers will also be accommodated in the upcoming election and same formula would be applied to reserved seats for women and minorities.

Sources further claimed that the newly joined members – who left Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – will also be adjusted. The party will award tickets to North Punjab’s candidates in the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, party chairman Imran Khan will meet the final candidates individually and would give final approval to the recommendations of the parliamentary board.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) finalized preparations to hold provincial assemblies’ elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In proposed election schedule, polling date for Punjab has been fixed on 09 April and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16 April, according to sources. The election schedule for Punjab will likely be released next week.

According to sources, preparations for operational matters, deployment of electoral staff and procurement of election material has been finalized.

