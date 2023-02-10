Punjab by-polls: PTI to allot party tickets to candidates in phases

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to allot party tickets to Punjab candidates in three phases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI leadership decided to award party tickets to Punjab candidates in three phases. The decision was taken in the parliamentary board’s session chaired by Imran Khan.

The political party will make announcements for the provincial candidates on Monday and Tuesday in the first phase. During the session, the PTI parliamentary board shortlisted candidates for north Punjab.

The session was attended by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and other central leaders. Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will choose best candidates for the general polls.

A few days ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan chaired a session of the parliamentary party of Lahore ahead of the by-polls on the provincial and national seats.

Imran Khan reviewed the provincial assembly (PA) and the National Assembly (NA) seats in Lahore. The PTI central leadership reviewed the details of three candidates in all constituencies.

The PTI Punjab leaders briefed Khan regarding all constituencies and expected candidates.

PTI Punjab Central President Dr Yasmin Rashid gave a briefing to the participants on the candidates. The PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood handed over the list of expected candidates to Imran Khan.

The session was attended by Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Omar Ayub, Ejaz Chaudhary, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, Shibli Faraz, Aslam Iqbal and others.

The PTI chief will finalise the candidates for the upcoming polls on Lahore’s PA and NA seats.

