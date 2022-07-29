LHC nullifies collection of fixed monthly tax from lawyers

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday nullified collection of Rs6,000 as fixed monthly GST in the electricity bills from the lawyers, ARY News reported.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench heard the matter on the petition filed by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bar Association.

The bench in its verdict said the collection of GST in the electricity bills is nullified and the amount should be returned to the lawyers if anyone of them has paid the bill with the GST.

Lawyers are not the retailers or shopkeepers on which fixed GST can be applied, the court in its verdict.

Read more: K-Electric has no objections to removing GST on electricity bills: spox

It may be noted that the incumbent federal government through Finance Bill 2022-23 imposed fixed regime tax on the shopkeepers through electricity bills.

Earlier, the K-Electric spokesperson clarified Sunday that the company has no objections to removing the general sales tax (GST) on the electricity bills which was announced by the federal government in the current fiscal year’s budget for all power distribution companies.

The spokesperson clarified that the company respects the business community and is standing side-by-side with them. K-Electric will immediately enforce the amendment in the order related to the tax.

Comments