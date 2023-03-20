LHC nullifies detention of PTI workers

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has nullified the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz heard the petition filed by PTI leader Amir Kiyani against the detention of PTI workers.

The court said that the country is being ruined in the name of politics. when a new government comes into power they register cases against the previous governments and this has been happening since the time Pakistan came into being, the court remarked.

The government’s counsel told the court that the administration has taken back the custody orders of PTI election candidate Umair from Attock.

In response, the petitioner’s lawyer Rauf Siddiqui told the court that 57 people were arrested from Rawalpindi and four from Attock which includes Umair, an MPA candidate from PP3 Attock.

After listening to arguments from both sides the court declared the detention notification null.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the anti-terrorism court seeking bail for PTI workers arrested for vandalism during Imran Khan’s court appearance.

PTI lawyers had filed post-arrest bail petition for 36 PTI workers arrested for alleged involvement in the incident.

