LHC orders DC to decide on PTI Lahore rally by Sep 30

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore to decide on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan by September 30, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI is seeking permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5, which is the birthdate of PTI founder Imran Khan.

The court’s order comes after the PTI’s Punjab Vice President requested the court to hear the case.

The LHC has ordered the DC to make a decision on the request by September 30, the court’s official lawyer has been directed to inform the DC about the court’s order.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed for hearing a plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

READ: PTI moves LHC for public gathering permission at Minar-e-Pakistan

According to details, PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari approached the LHC, seeking permission to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.

The petitioner maintained that holding that holding a public gathering is their constitutional right, requesting the court accept their plea.

The PTI already approached the district administration and sought permission for the power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.