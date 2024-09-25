PTI moves LHC for public gathering permission at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed for hearing a plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI Central Punjab Senior Vice President Akmal Khan Bari approached the LHC, seeking permission to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.

The petitioner maintained that holding that holding a public gathering is their constitutional right, requesting the court accept their plea.

LHC’s Justice Farooq Haider will take up the petition on Thursday and Sardar Khurram Latif Khosa to appear on behalf of the PTI.

The PTI has already approached the district administration and sought permission for the power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 5.

Earlier, the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench fixed the PTI plea for seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Rawalpindi.

The PTI named the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CPO, Home Department, and Provincial Government as respondents in their plea.

The plea stated that PTI wants to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh or Bhaata Chowk and has informed the district administration about the arrangements and security concerns.

The PTI alleged that the government is using state machinery to suppress their voice and demands that the police be restrained from arresting party workers and leaders ahead of the rally.

The court fixed the plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for hearing tomorrow (September 26).