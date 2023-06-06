34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

LHC orders home-food, other facilities for Parvez Elahi

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to facilities to incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi as per law.

The LHC was hearing a plea moved by Rasiq Elahi seeking the provision of home food and other facilities to Elahi.

The court while directing the jail superintendent to provide facilities to Parvez Elahi disposed of the pela.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi sent on judicial remand in illegal appointment case

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former chief minister is currently in jail on 14-day judicial remand in an illegal appointment case.

As per details, the court rejected the ACE appeal for physical remand and sent the PTI president Elahi on judicial remand.

Earlier, PTI President and former chief minister Elahi was acquitted in two corruption cases over lack of evidence.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.