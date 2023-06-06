LHC orders home-food, other facilities for Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to facilities to incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi as per law.

The LHC was hearing a plea moved by Rasiq Elahi seeking the provision of home food and other facilities to Elahi.

The court while directing the jail superintendent to provide facilities to Parvez Elahi disposed of the pela.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former chief minister is currently in jail on 14-day judicial remand in an illegal appointment case.

As per details, the court rejected the ACE appeal for physical remand and sent the PTI president Elahi on judicial remand.

Earlier, PTI President and former chief minister Elahi was acquitted in two corruption cases over lack of evidence.