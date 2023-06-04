Pervaiz Elahi sent on judicial remand in illegal appointment case

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has been sent on 14-day judicial remand to jail in illegal appointment case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court rejected the ACE appeal for physical remand and sent the PTI president Pervaiz Elahi on judicial remand.

Furthermore, secretary Punjab assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested, minutes after he was discharged by a court in two corruption cases.

The ACE spokesperson said Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a case pertaining to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly. “Elahi made 12 illegal appointments of grade 17 officers in the Punjab Assembly,” the spokesperson claimed.

“Failed candidates were given jobs by manipulating records in the Punjab Assembly,” he said, adding: “Fake testing services were used to benefit corrupt officials during the recruitment process.”

Earlier, PTI President and former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi was acquitted in two corruption cases over lack of evidence.

A Gujranwala district court reserved its verdict on the Anti-Corruption Establishment’s (ACE) plea seeking physical remand of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was presented in a Gujranwala court amid tight security by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials.

Speaking to the media while appearing PTI President Parvez Elahi, who is currently under arrest, has said that he won’t abandon the party “at any cost”.