LHC orders Punjab IGP to produce Imran Riaz till May 22

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) to produce anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan by May 22, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Chief Justice heard the case for the recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan and asked the Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) directed to produce him till May 22.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice instructed the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab to submit a written response during court hours regarding the raid on Imran Riaz Khan’s residence.

“It should be told why Imran Riaz’s house was raided, what was the purpose and what was wanted to be done,” the court said.

The court directed IG Punjab to produce the anchorperson on May 22 as the court expressed its commitment to reaching on a conclusion in this case, ensuring justice.

The court adjourned the hearing until May 22.

Imran Riaz Khan abducted

The first information report (FIR) of Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has been registered on his father’s complaint.

As per details, the DPO Sialkot said that the abduction FIR of Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan was registered at the Civil Line police station.

He said that abduction sections are included against unknown persons and a committee comprised of IT specialists and police officers has been constituted for the release of Imran Riaz Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.