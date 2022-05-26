LHC orders release of Azadi marchers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the release of PTI workers who were placed under house arrest during Azadi Long March, ARY News reported.

The plea against the arrest of long marchers was taken by the Lahore High Court chief justice. The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore presented the report regarding the arrest of PTI marchers.

The counsel of the Punjab government said that all the leaders kept under house arrest are being released. The CJ after making the statement of the Punjab govt lawyer a part of the court proceedings ordered to release of all the arrested workers.

The Sindh government has detained 12 PTI leaders under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Those detained under the MPO also included former MPAs.

Provincial Home Department has issued orders in the light of the instructions issued by the provincial government.

Detained PTI leaders included Enayat Ali Rind and Dost Muhammad Memon from Umarkot, Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Haji Hussain Mangrio, Ali Nawaz Shahani, Lajpat Suhrani, Dilawar Malkani and Krishan Parmar.

