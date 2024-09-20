LHC orders release of PTI AJK lawmaker 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK lawmaker Ghulam Mohiuddin, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Lahore High Court declared the PTI AJK leader’s detention null and void.

During the hearing, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural asked the Punjab government’s lawyer about the grounds for detention, to which the lawyer replied that the request is fixed for hearing.

The court expressed displeasure over the Punjab government’s response and ordered the release of Ghulam Mohiuddin.

The court heard the petition filed by Ghulam Mohiuddin’s wife and ordered the release of her husband.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Members National Assembly (MNAs) were released from sub-jail after a judicial magistrate issued their release orders.

Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Shah Ahad, Naseem Shah, and Owais Ahmed Chatta were released from parliament lodges, that was declared as sub-jail for detention of the arrested PTI lawamkers.

Several PTI MNAs including party chairman Barrister Gohar were arrested by Islamabad police following ‘approval’ from NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat were arrested outside while Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram were taken into custody from inside the Parliament House.