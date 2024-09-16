PTI’s arrested MNAs released from sub-jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members National Assembly (MNAs) have been released from sub-jail after a judicial magistrate issued their release orders, ARY News reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Shah Ahad, Naseem Shah, and Owais Ahmed Chatta have been released from parliament lodges, that was declared as sub-jail for detention of the arrested PTI lawamkers.

Earlier, the ATC ordered the immediate release of all arrested PTI MNAs, including Ahmad Chatta, after accepting their bail applications.

The court approved bail for all the MNAs against surety bonds of Rs 30,000 each. Judge Abu al-Hasanat Muhammad Zulqernain of the ATC heard the case and ordered the release of PTI MNAs.

Several PTI MNAs including party chairman Barrister Gohar were arrested by Islamabad police following ‘approval’ from NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat were arrested outside while Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram were taken into custody from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.