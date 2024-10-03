LHC orders removal of Pervaiz Elahi’s name from PCL

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to removal of Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of LHC approved the petitions filed by Parvez Elahi and others.

The court ordered the removal of Parvez Elahi, Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi’s name from the PCL after the Home Ministry presented the report before the court whereas the state’s counsel opposed the plea.

At the outset of the hearing the law officer informed the court that the names of Parvez Elahi, Rasikh Elahi and Zara Elahi were first removed from ECL and then PCL, however, the names were placed on PCL on July 8.

Earlier, on August 29, PTI President Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

The plea was filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi on behalf of Elahi family and urged the court to remove Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi’s name from PCL.

The plea stated that former CM Punjab is intending to travel abroad to perform Umrah with his family and requested to remove the family members’ name from PCL.

On May 21, PTI’s President emerged from a yearlong legal battle, securing his release from prison without the usual press conference.

After his release, in a statement, Elahi expressed his gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during his recent struggles. “I am thankful to Allah for giving me the courage to remain steadfast. I am also grateful to the judges who stood by the truth and supported me.”