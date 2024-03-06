LHC orders removal of Sheikh Rasheed’s name from ECL

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday ordered to remove incarcerated Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed’s name from Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

At the outset National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal case hearing, the court ordered the concerned authorities to remove Sheikh Rasheed’s name from ECL.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed filed a plea in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) seeking medical examination.

As per details, the former minister filed the plea through his lawyer Sardar Shehzad and urged the court to transfer the AML chief to a government hospital.

It is important to mention here that former principal secretary Azam Khan had recorded his statement in the NCA £190m scandal before NAB. Azam Khan remained the principal secretary of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

NAB has so far summoned several cabinet members of PTI government and other party leaders in connection with the £190m scandal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.