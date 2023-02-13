LHC orders to adopt Urdu as official language in govt institutes

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to adopt Urdu as an official language in government institutes, ARY News reported.

As per details, justice Raza Qureshi heard the plea filed to adopt Urdu as an official language in government institutes.

The court directed the government to implement the court orders in one month. despite the strict orders from the supreme court, Urdu has not been adopted as a national language.

The government should submit the report deputy registrar’s office after the implementation of the court orders and contempt of court can proceed if the court orders are not implemented.

The plea filed in LHC stated that the supreme court ordered to adopt Urdu as an official language in all government institutes but the SC orders were not implemented.

Hereby. LHC ordered to adopt Urdu as an official language in all government institutes.

Earlier in 2021, the Supreme Court (SC) slammed the federal government for failing to implement Urdu as the official language despite the passage of six years.

The remarks were passed by a three-member SC bench headed by the then Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial, hearing a contempt case against the federal government for failing to implement Urdu as the official language.

