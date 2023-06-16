LHC orders to complete identification of May 9 ‘rioters’ within 48 hours

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the lower judiciary of the province to ensure the completion of the identification process of May 9 ‘rioters’ within 48 hours, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of LHC released a 13-page verdict on a plea of a citizen, who is in jail since May 25 against delay in the identification process.

The delay in the identification process of the suspects has restricted the freedom of the citizens as every human being enjoys to right to live freely, the judgment said.

Observing that people cannot differentiate between the arrest before the charges or after, the LHC said the arrest should be made after availing ‘concrete evidence.’

“International human rights bodies have also raised reservations over arrest before the commencement of trial.”

The LHC termed the identification process of the suspects ‘ineffective’ and said in its judgment that delay in the identification parade is against basic human rights and fair trial.

The court also underlined the need to review the steps of the administration by the constitutional courts of the country.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities of Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.