LHC orders to present Pervaiz Elahi before court tomorrow

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Pervaiz Elahi before court tomorrow at 10 am, ARY News reported.

As per details, LHC judge justice Amjid Rafique heard the plea filed against the arrest of former chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi by NAB.

The court directed the concerned authorities to make the security arrangements for Pervaiz Elahi’s court appearance tomorrow.

Earlier, an accountability court granted physical remand of former chief minister Chaudhry former chief minister of Punjab in Gujrat graft case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought physical remand of Pervaiz Elahi in the corruption case being heard by Judge Shehzad Kyani.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) re-arrested former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after his release from Adiala Jail.

Following the conclusion of his detention under the MPO, PTI president was discharged from Adiala Jail today.

However, he was apprehended by the NAB over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.

NAB sources have revealed that an inquiry has also been initiated against Moonis Elahi into the excessive assets case.

A team from NAB Lahore chapter took former CM from Adiala Jail to appear before the session court in Rawalpindi for transit remand.