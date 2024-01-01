LHC orders to release PTI leader Latif Khosa’s son

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s son Khurram Latif Khosa, ARY News reported.

As per details, LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi announced the reserved verdict and ordered to release of Khurram Latif Khosa.

The court also accepted the plea seeking the release of Khurram Latif Khosa in police assault case and disposed of the FIR registered against him.

The verdict stated that the police failed to present evidence against the PTI leader’s son in the assault case.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa’s son Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested in Lahore.

As per details, the police officials stated that an FIR was registered against Khurram Khosa in Mozang police station Lahore yesterday at 02:50 pm.

The FIR also includes terrorism acts, interfering in state affairs and robbery whereas unknown lawyers were also nominated in the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) disgruntled leader Sardar Latif Khosa officially announced to joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that he took the step “on the wish” of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

In a press conference held in Lahore, Khosa emphasized that his move was driven by the “interest of the country and democracy,” expressing his commitment to raising his voice for the truth.