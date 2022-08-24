LHC quashes fuel adjustment charges from electricity bills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday quashed fuel adjustment charges from the electricity bills, ARY News reported.

The LHC while hearing a plea moved against a collection of fuel adjustment charges from the consumers in the electricity bills and ordered the consumers to pay their electricity bills without fuel adjustment charges.

The plaintiff had moved LHC stating that collection of FAC from the consumers will ultimately increase the power tariff and urged the court to nullify the decision of the federal government.

The Lahore High Court has also served notices to the federal government, the federal bureau of revenue, Lahore Electric Supply Power Company and others on the collection of FAC in the bills.

The high court also ordered club pleas same in nature for hearing on September 14.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their electricity bills.

In a video address from Qatar, where he is on a two-day trip, the prime minister explained the mechanics behind why FCA was levied and said it had seen a “considerable increase” for July and August’s power bills, because of high international oil prices, which was “intolerable” for the common man.

