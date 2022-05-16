LHC quashes terrorism charges in rickshaw gang-rape case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday quashed terrorism charges in a case related to gang-raping of a mother and daughter by a rickshaw driver in Lahore’s Chohang, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Cout (LHC) headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi in its written verdict directed the anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge to transfer the gang-rape case to Sessions Judge Lahore.

The terrorism charges from the case were quashed on the plea of the accused, Munsib in the court. The accused stated that he did not demand ransom from the family of the women, he rapped.

According to police, the woman was gang-raped by the rickshaw driver and his accomplice in Lahore.

Read more: Mother, daughter identify suspects in Lahore rickshaw gang-rape case

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against the two men on the woman’s complaint under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the woman told police that she had hailed a rickshaw at Lari Ada to travel to her home but rickshaw driver, instead took her to his cousin’s home Sajid where they both gang-raped her in front of four other people.

