LHC refuses stay over ordinance limiting speaker Punjab Assembly’s powers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday refused to provide immediate relief to Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi and PTI after it refused to issue a stay against an ordinance from Governor Baligh Ur Rehman, limiting the powers of the speaker of the assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

The court has summoned advocate general Punjab for assistance and issued notices to the Punjab government and others for June 24.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi during the hearing on a petition filed by Parvez Elahi and Sibtain Khan said that they would decide on the matter once the government submits its replies.

Former advocate general Punjab Advocate Ahmed Awais said that the assembly session was ongoing when the governor issued an ordinance on June 14.

“The powers of the speaker have been limited and were given to the secretary law through the ordinance,” the plea stated. It said that ordinance was against the constitution and rules and procedures of the assembly.

He pleaded to issue a stay order against the ordinance unless a final decision is being announced. “Since it is an ordinance, therefore it is important to listen to the other party,” the Lahore High Court judge said while rejecting the plea.

