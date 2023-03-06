LHC rejects contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected the contempt court plea against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the Lahore High Court declared the contempt of court plea inadmissible. The contempt court plea was filed against the PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court reserved the verdict on the admissibility of contempt court plea against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz.

A contempt plea was filed earlier against the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz in the Lahore High Court over her negative remarks against the Supreme Court (SC) judges.

The plea was moved by Rana Shahid advocate in the Lahore High Court. The plea stated that Maryam in her Sargodha speech leveled allegations at the judges and tried to scandalize them without evidence.

