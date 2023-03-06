LHC reserved verdict on admissibility of contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has reserved the verdict on the admissibility of contempt court plea against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

As per details, justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz.

A contempt plea was filed earlier against the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz in the Lahore High Court over her negative remarks against the Supreme Court (SC) judges.

The plea was moved by Rana Shahid advocate in the Lahore High Court. The plea stated that Maryam in her Sargodha speech leveled allegations at the judges and tried to scandalize them without evidence.

Read more: LHC MOVED FOR CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST MARYAM NAWAZ

Maryam maligned the judiciary in her speech. The plea has pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz.

During Sargodha public gathering, Maryam blamed a “group of five” for the country’s current woes, firing a fresh salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against party supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Comments