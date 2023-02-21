LHC rejects govt’s reply in identification of heirless bodies case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected a report submitted by the provincial government in a plea seeking the identification of heirless bodies, ARY News reported.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) sought the Punjab govt’s response to a plea for the identification of heirless bodies.

The LHC bench while rejecting the reports submitted by the various departments ordered the Punjab chief secretary to appear before the court on February 24 in case of failure to comply with the court orders.

The plea was filed with the Lahore High Court by Azhar Siddiq Advocate. The LHC bench after hearing the initial arguments of the applicant sought the Punjab government’s response to the plea and directed it to submit a detailed report regarding steps being taken to identify heirless bodies.

Read more: Nishtar Hospital Horror: 55 bodies handed over to charity for burial

The Punjab government had been directed to also provide details about the number of identified heirless bodies.

On October 13, last year, Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar, spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies and old wooden cot were thrown on the floor.

