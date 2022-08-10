LHC rejects PML-Q plea against ECP decision in favour of Shujaat

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has directed PML-Q leader Kamil Agha to reach out to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the latter’s decision to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as president of the party, ARY NEWS reported.

The LHC asked the PML-Q leader to reach out to the ECP as they have enough powers to deal with the issue. “Looking into election related issues is not the prerogative of the courts,” Justice Shahid Karim said.

The court wrapped up the case after the petitioner agreed to reach out to the commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Kamil Ali Agha has moved a petition before the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking a stay on a decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to halt intra-party polls to elect the new president and general secretary.

He filed the petition before the LHC through his counsel Safdar Shaheen.

He said in his plea that party head Chaudhry Shujaat wrote a letter to deputy speaker during election for CM Punjab which was based on illegal directives. “The working committee termed the directives from Chaudhry Shujaat as non-democratic act and decided to remove him from the slot,” he said.

The plea stated that the ECP suspended the decision to hold intra-party polls citing no meeting of the central executive committee. “If their argument is accepted then how Shujaat could remain party head?” he asked.

The plea stated that the ECP’s decision to bar intra-party election was illegal and therefore should be halted immediately.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday retained Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop intra-party elections.

