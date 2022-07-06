LHC reserves verdict in Haleem Adil Sheikh arrest case

اLAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved a verdict in a case related to the detention of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh after hearing arguments from both sides, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) was taken into custody by police personnel in plain clothes and taken to an unknown location.

The court during the hearing of the case remarked that they did not receive any of the documents to prove the arrest legal. The LHC asked what is ground team hailing from Sindh arrested Haleem Adil Sheikh when the file was in Jamshoro?

Earlier in the hearing, the LHC directed the Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab and the provincial government to submit a comprehensive report on the detention of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Read more: Sindh’s Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested from Lahore

Subsequently, Haleem’s personnel secretary filed a petition in the LHC through advocate Amir Saeed Rawn and made the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the provincial government and other respondents.

The petition maintained that no information was provided by the police regarding why and under what charges Haleem was taken into custody and that the opposition leader had not been brought before any court of law.

He beseeched the court to direct the IGP to produce the PTI leader before the court after retrieving him from police custody.

Comments