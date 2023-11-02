LHC reserves verdict in private medical college admissions case

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved judgment on pleas challenging central admission policy followed by private medical colleges.

The pleas were taken up by LHC Justice Ali Baqar Najfi.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) pleaded with the court to declare the pleas inadmissible as the centralized admission policy is by the law.

The verdict was reserved by the court after the completion of arguments from the respondents in the case.

Read more: Medical colleges, govt come face to face over admissions

Separately, the Punjab education authorities have changed the admission policy for the government medical and dental colleges.

Under the new policy, huffaz [memorizer] of the Holy Quran will not be given additional marks for those applying for admission to the government medical and dental colleges after matriculation.

The Punjab government concluded the law for granting additional marks to the huffaz during admissions.

The health department confirmed that additional marks to the huffaz will not be granted anymore following the directives of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).