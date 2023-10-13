Medical colleges, govt come face to face over admissions

LAHORE: The private medical colleges and the Punjab government have come face to face over the admission issue as the colleges rejected the Central Induction Policy, ARY News reported on Friday.

Over the admission issue, the private medical colleges rejected the Punjab government’s Central Induction Policy and asked the students to directly apply for their admissions.

The representatives of the private medical colleges boycotted the central induction meeting. Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) categorically rejected the Central Induction Policy and protested against the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the policy.

The PAMI spokesperson said in a statement that the students should apply for admission directly to private medical colleges. The spokesperson added that the admissions will be completed in accordance with the guidelines of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The association of private medical institutions claimed that the Punjab government’s policy is against the PMDC’s regulations.

It added that the private colleges will not accept the admission policy devised in haste. It further stated that the PMDC policy allows all private medical colleges to independently deal with their administrative affairs.

Huffaz additional marks

Earlier in the month, the Punjab education authorities changed the admission policy for the government medical and dental colleges.

Under the new policy, huffaz [memorizer] of the Holy Quran will not be given additional marks for those applying for admission to the government medical and dental colleges after matriculation.

The health department confirmed that additional marks to the huffaz will not be granted anymore following the directives of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

It added that PMDC issued the directives after the verdict of the six-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC). The new admission policy will be taken into effect this year.

Prior to the changes, huffaz of the Holy Quran were granted an additional 20 marks during the FSC admissions in the government medical and dental colleges.