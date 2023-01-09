LHC reserves verdict on admissibility of plea against PA’s dissolution

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved a verdict on the admissibility of plea against the Punjab Assembly’s expected dissolution.

Justice Shahid Karim of LHC reserved the verdict on the admissibility of the plea against the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, after hearing initial arguments.

The applicant in his plea made Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Imran Khan respondents and added that the majority of the members of the provincial assembly are against the dissolution of the assembly.

Imran Khan without having any constitutional and legal right is giving the orders to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. The LHC has been prayed to pass verdict against the expected dissolution.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain reiterated that Punjab Assembly would not dissolve, vowing to stand by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The former prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Lahore.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and JUI-F Senator discussed the country’s current political situation and the political crisis in Punjab.

