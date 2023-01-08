Chaudhry Shujaat reiterates Punjab Assembly will not dissolve

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has reiterated that Punjab Assembly will not dissolve, vowing to stand by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The former prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Lahore.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and JUI-F Senator discussed the country’s current political situation and the political crisis in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri claimed that former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan promoted the culture of abuse in the country.

Meanwhile, the PML-Q president reiterated that Punjab Assembly will not dissolve and vowed to stand by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He added that he doesn’t see elections in ‘near future’.

Earlier in December, legal experts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

The legal experts informed Imran Khan that the Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11 as the matter has been conditionally attached to the court’s verdict.

The former premier was also informed that the legal status of a no-confidence motion also ended after Speaker Sibtain’s ruling.

Legal experts were of opinion that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has to ask CM Pervaiz Elahi again to take a vote of confidence from the house.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

