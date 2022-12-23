Speaker Sibtain Khan says ‘Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved till Jan 11’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan said Friday that the assembly cannot be dissolved till January 11 following the ruling of the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

Sibtain Khan said in a statement that his statements proved true regarding the prevailing situation in Punjab. He alleged that the Punjab governor is exceeding his powers.

Khan claimed that Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi should not be dragged into the dispute between him and the governor. He said that an assembly session will be summoned after the dispute between him and the governor ends.

The PA speaker said that Article 130 clause 7 interprets the summoning of a new session for the vote of confidence following the order of the governor.

READ: CM PERVAIZ ELAHI SAYS ‘COURT STOPPED PUNJAB GOVERNOR’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL STEP’

He said that the opposition withdrew the no-trust motion after his objection. He said that Pervaiz Elahi submitted an affidavit to achieve another target after the conclusion of the vote of confidence and no-trust move’s issues.

Sibtain Khan said that they already prepared a letter to the president and they later approached the court at 2:30 am after the governor denotified the chief minister. He added that the letter was held to wait for the court verdict.

Khan said that the opposition parties withdrew the no-trust move against the CM but not against the speaker and deputy speaker. He added that he will appear before the court if summon order is issued.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

READ: PML-N WITHDRAWS NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST PERVAIZ ELAHI

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

Comments