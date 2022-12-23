CM Pervaiz Elahi says ‘court stopped Punjab governor’s unconstitutional step’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling to suspend the governor’s denotification order and said that the court stopped the governor’s unconstitutional step, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

Pervaiz Elahi congratulated the Punjab citizens on the victory as the court stopped the unconstitutional step of the governor. He said that the opposition’s attempt failed to topple an elected government.

He said that the ‘selected governor’ tried to revive Article 58(2)(b), however, the passage was blocked by the LHC.

READ: ASSEMBLIES TO BE DISSOLVED AT ANY COST: FAWAD CHAUDHRY

CM Pervaiz Elahi reiterated that the decision to dissolve the assemblies is unchanged and it will be implemented as per Imran Khan’s instructions.

The chief minister said that the ‘imported government’ wants to run away from elections and they will hold the incumbent government accountable before the nation.

He said that the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly against the governor’s move possessed importance.

LHC restores Punjab CM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

READ: PML-N WITHDRAWS NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST PERVAIZ ELAHI

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the chief minister for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC). A five-member bench of the high court heard the petition today.

Comments