LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s bail plea in May 9 violence

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking protective bail in all cases registered against him on or after May 9 — the day he was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing today, Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid inquired about the PTI chief’s whereabouts.

Khan’s lawyer informed the court that he would appear before the court by 11am. However, Khan is yet to arrive.

“Imran Khan is not seeking protective bail and asked for the case to be sent to a larger bench,” his lawyer told court.

The court subsequently reserved its verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that several cases had been registered against the former prime minister in the wake of protests that broke out across the country following his arrest in the corruption case.

The plea

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking a stay on the arrest in any cases registered against him after May 9.

The application was filed on behalf of the ex-PM by Barrister Salman Safdar and Intazar Hussain Panjutha Advocate. The petition lists the Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) and the Advocate General (AG) as parties involved in the case.

The petitioner challenged the legality of Imran Khan’s potential arrest in any of the newly filed cases against him.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC)

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.