LHC reserves verdict on plea for removal of Imran Khan as party chief

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has reserved its verdict on a plea seeking removal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from the party’s chairmanship.

A bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the petition.

At the outset of the hearing, LHC bench asked the petitioner how he was affected if Imran was the party chairman. His counsel submitted that he is a voter and a citizen of Pakistan.

The court remarked that if the petitioner has any objection, he could join any other political party.

Later, the court reserved its decision, which will be announced today.

Read more: LHC extends stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as party chief

The petition submitted by a citizen through Afaq Ahmed advocate stated that Imran had been disqualified from the National Assembly constituency NA-95 Mianwali by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Moreover, he had also been disqualified in the Toshakhana case on October 21, 2022.

The petitioner submitted that like Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the court and subsequently removed as the chief of his party, no one could remain the head of a party after being disqualified.

Comments