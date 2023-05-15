LHC reserves verdict on plea to delist Farrukh Habib from ECL

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved its verdict in a to remove the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a hearing was held in Lahore High Court on the request of PTI leader Farrukh Habib to remove his name from the ECL.

Justice Anwarul Haq heard the plea, presented by the PTI leader’s lawyer Ahmed Pansota.

After completion of arguments by the lawyers, the court reserved its verdict on the request to remove Farrukh Habib’s name from the ECL.

READ: FARRUKH HABIB BARRED FROM TRAVELLING ABROAD

It should be noted that PTI leader Farrukh Habib had stated in the request that he wanted to go to Dubai on April 28, but he was offloaded from the plane at Lahore airport.

He was informed that his name was included in the No-Fly List, and his passport and luggage were confiscated at the airport due to political affiliation listed in the ECL.

In the request, it was pleaded to the court to order the return of his passport and luggage, and to direct the federal government to remove his name from the ECL.