LHC reserves verdict on plea over Zille Shah’s death

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved decision on maintainability of a petition seeking formation of a judicial commission over PTI worker Zille Shah’s death, ARY News reported.

A petition was filed by Nadeem Sarwar Advocate on Monday in the high court. “Did you approach concerned forum for constitution of judicial commission,” bench asked the petitioner.

Petitioner said, he didn’t approach the government over the matter. ” Then how could you file a writ in the high court,” the bench questioned.

“Refer any law about the court’s jurisdiction for formation of a judicial commission,” Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza asked the petitioner.

In the petition the Punjab government, I.G. Police, deputy commissioner and others made respondents.

“Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah was murdered in broad daylight and left at the Services Hospital,” petitioner said.

The post-mortem report of Ali Bilal revealed that he was subjected to severe torture, according to the plea.

“Zille Shah’s death is an important matter, which requires investigation,” petitioner said. “The court should order formation of a Judicial commission on the death of Zille Shah,” the lawyer pleaded to the court.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi earlier rubbished the PTI claim that Ali Bilal was killed in police custody. He said that the PTI worker was died in a road accident.

Ali Bilal died on Wednesday when police and the PTI supporters had clashed ahead of the party’s Lahore rally.

Comments