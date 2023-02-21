LHC restores Gujrat as division

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended Punjab caretaker government notification and restored Gujrat as division and Wazirabad as district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the case and suspend the notification of caretaker Punjab government. The LHC also issued notices to Punjab govt other respondents.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led caretaker government on February 15 had suspended the notifications for creation of the new administrative division of Gujrat, districts of Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu, besides Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah tehsils, till the holding of general elections in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi last year had announced formation of five new districts in the province.

REVOKING OF MURREE’S DISTRICT STATUS CHALLENGED IN LHC

He approved the formation of five new districts, elevating the status of Taunsa Sharif, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu districts. He had said that he has fulfilled the promise made to the Punjab citizens.

Comments