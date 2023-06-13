LHC seeks details of cases registered against Bushra Bibi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan police to submit details of cases registered against Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister and PTI chief.

The LHC bench passed the orders while hearing Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking details of the cases registered against her.

In today’s hearing, the report duly signed by the Islamabad IG was submitted to the high court. The additional advocate general told the court that there are no cases registered against Imran Khan’s wife in Sindh and Punjab.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case by summoning the details of the cases registered against the former first lady in KP and Balochistan.

Separately, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former first lady in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

According to details, the accountability watchdog has summoned Bushra Bibi – wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman – today (June 13th).

A two-member team of NAB arrived at the Zaman Park residence of former first lady and delivered the summon notice.